SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $46,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

