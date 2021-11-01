Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 62,167 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,167 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Blueprint Medicines worth $48,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,976,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $112.49 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

