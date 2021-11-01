Credit Suisse Group Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $430.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.92. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,879 shares of company stock worth $5,500,021. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

