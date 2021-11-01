McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 4,324 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McDonald’s stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

