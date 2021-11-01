Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Archrock worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Archrock by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 438,965 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archrock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.19 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

