Amundi Invests $31.08 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 482,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,077,000. Amundi owned 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

