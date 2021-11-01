MobileGo (MGO) Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $60,046.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MobileGo

MGO is a coin. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

