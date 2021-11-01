FTX Token Market Cap Achieves $7.19 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and approximately $205.79 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $59.85 or 0.00096459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,019,185 coins and its circulating supply is 120,148,849 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

