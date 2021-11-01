Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,939.67 ($51.47) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market cap of £101.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,000.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

