Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 193,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

