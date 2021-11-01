Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 59,113 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.96 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

