-$0.20 EPS Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Volta.

Get Volta alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Volta has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volta stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.