Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.