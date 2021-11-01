UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,715 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.