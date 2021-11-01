Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

