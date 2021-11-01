Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regis by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of RGS opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

