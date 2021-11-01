Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.25. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 35.67%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 42.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $44.43 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

