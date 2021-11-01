PetIQ (PETQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PetIQ stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetIQ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of PetIQ worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

