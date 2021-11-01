Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMOT opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $517.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

