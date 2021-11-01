State Street Corp Buys 589,621 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $194,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $91.82 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

