Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $49,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

