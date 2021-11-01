Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.00 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $569.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modine Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 635.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

