M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $163,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.