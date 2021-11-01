Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 528,119 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528,119 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

