Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,701 Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

