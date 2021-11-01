Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $132.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

