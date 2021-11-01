Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

