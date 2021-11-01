Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $290.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

