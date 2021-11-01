Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

