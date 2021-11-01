Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 373 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,729 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

