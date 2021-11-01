EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NPO stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.