Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rises By 36.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,270,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 33,930,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.