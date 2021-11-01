Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE DEO opened at $199.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $192.21. Diageo has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

