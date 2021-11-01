Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Expands By 38.2%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the September 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAN opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.58. JanOne has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

