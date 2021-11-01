Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of APA worth $61,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA opened at $26.21 on Monday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -23.15%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

