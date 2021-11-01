Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,066,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,627 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $62,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

