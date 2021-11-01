Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $63.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of FOX worth $63,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 436.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 140.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.