Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $65.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $65,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,178 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

