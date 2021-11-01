$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 63.2% during the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $1,843,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 531,339 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

