Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 73,026 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,482,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $67,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

JNPR stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

