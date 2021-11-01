Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $183,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

