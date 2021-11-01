State Street Corp Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $204,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $175.66 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.