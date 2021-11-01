State Street Corp Acquires 124,254 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.09% of HealthEquity worth $207,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6,618.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $1,526,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

