Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,314,327 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,314,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $41,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 58,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.0% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 124.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

