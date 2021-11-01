Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,671 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In related news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

