Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,929 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WW International worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in WW International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

