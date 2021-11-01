Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,929 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WW International worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in WW International by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
