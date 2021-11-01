Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.03% of Professional worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Professional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

