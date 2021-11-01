Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.46) and the highest is ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.59. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $320,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

