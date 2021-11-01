American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.