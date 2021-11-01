Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $44,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

